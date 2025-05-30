Woking Athletic Club are calling on the local community to help power the next chapter of the club’s sporting journey – by becoming an athletics official.
Officials are the backbone of the club. From the timekeeper ensuring every finish is precise, to the field judge measuring throws and jumps, and the starter getting each race underway – these roles are essential.
Without them, the club cannot host or attend events. Every league the club compete in requires Woking AC to provide qualified officials, and the club’s ability to continue competing at the level depends on having more people trained and ready to step in.
The club are keen to grow their team of officials to keep delivering high-quality events for athletes of all ages. The club – which was formed in 1947 – are asking supporters, parents, and local residents to step forward and offer to help.
Becoming an official offers the chance to learn new skills, gain official qualifications, and support the future of local athletics.
Current or former athletes, parents of athletes, and anyone who has a passion for the sport, are invited to get involved.
No previous experience is needed and the club will help all volunteers get trained by England Athletics.
Volunteers will join a welcoming team who share a passion for the sport and have a sense of pride in helping events run smoothly.
Roles include timekeepers, field judges, track judges, and starters.
A number of people have stepped forward in the past and continue to give their time generously, and the club now want to welcome new faces to the team.
Anyone who is interested in becoming an official should contact club chairman Ian Horlock by emailing [email protected] to find out more.
Anyone who wants more information on Woking Athletic Club should visit the club’s website at https://wokingac.com/
