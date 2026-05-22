Woking Athletic Club finished second in the opening match of the 2026 Southern Athletics League season.
Oliver Connor clocked 100m and 200m personal bests, while Rhys Chadwick’s outstanding 400m performance saw him break the Woking AC under-20 club record with a superb 49.39 seconds.
Jacob Bowyer and George Cotton recorded 1,500m personal bests, while Thomas Skentos achieved a 5,000m personal best.
David Brighton’s 3,000m steeplechase personal best moved him to number one in the UK V45 rankings, while Jamie Ludlow earned the ranking of third-fastest V35 athlete in the UK this year.
Sam Webb recorded personal bests in the javelin, 100m, shot put and pole vault – clearing 2.70m in the latter.
Nathan Capindale ran a 800m personal best, Cotton recorded a 400m personal best, James McCloud achieved a 200m personal best, and Sam Ryan set a 5,000m personal best.
George Hitchon recorded personal bests in the 100m, 200m and shot put.
Verity Cameron set a 100m personal best, Izzy Rose took ten seconds off her previous 800m best, and Sophie Price equalled her 200m personal best before setting a 400m personal best.
Katie Hopkins won the 800m B-string race in 2:23.26. Kath Taylor recorded 1,500m and 3,000m personal bests.
Imogen Freeman won the B-string 3,000m in a personal best 10:40 before setting a 400m hurdles personal best.
Lucy Tribe and Scarlett Brown ran 100m hurdles personal bests, and Tribe also set a triple jump personal best.
Lauren Chadwick achieved a 2,000m steeplechase personal best, while Claire Brittain clocked 9:08 on her first attempt.
Violette Hornzee cleared a pole vault personal best of 2.70m and matched her high jump best, and javelin thrower Florence Baulk recorded a 40cm personal best in the shot put.
Lucia Tregellis set a javelin personal best of more than a metre.
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