Woking Athletic Club held a successful awards night.
Sophie Gbajobi was first in the QuadKids girls’ category, followed by Alliyah Kennaugh and Chloe Kwan. In the boys’ competition, Jacob Nabutola was first, ahead of William Pearce and Matthias De Paula Dens.
At under-11 level, Gayul Kim and Kai Tegg were named cross country champions.
In the under-13 category, the boys’ 4x100m relay team of Karthi Raja, James Kapotwe, Gwyllam Hughes and Theo De Paula Dens were honoured for their track performances. De Paula Dens also took the field award. Leo Butler was named cross country champion. For the girls, Amy-Beth Goodship secured the track award and cross country title, with Ivy Voice recognised for her field performances.
The under-15 age group saw Mia Mosko dominate the girls’ track and field categories, while Annabel Greenbank was named cross country champion. In the boys’ events, Massimo Blanco-Montes was recognised for track and cross country performances.
At under-17 level, Imogen Freeman claimed the women’s track and cross country awards, with Scarlett Brown taking the field honour. Jack Dormer won the men’s track, field and cross country awards.
The under-20 categories saw Nerys Tullett (track), Emilia Wazydrag (field) and Mari Woodhatch (cross country) take the women’s honours, while Rhys Chadwick (track), Daniel Gilbert (field) and Oscar Sinnett (cross country) were recognised in the men’s categories.
Martha Collings was named best senior female track athlete, with Sophie Pike taking the field award, Georgie Furze crowned cross country champion, and Amy Johnson the road running champion. In the men’s categories, Tyler Panton (track), George Hopkins (field), Jamie Ludlow (cross country) and Fraser Chamley (road) were recognised.
Kylara Hassall and Eleanor Gatrell took the women’s track and field masters awards respectively, while Kaspars Kazemaks secured the men’s track and field honours.
Furze won the veterans’ cross country and road running awards, while John Hutchins took the men’s honours.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.