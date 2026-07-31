Woking Athletic Club enjoyed a highly-successful 2026 season in the Surrey Road League.
Across eight races, ranging in distance from a fast and furious 3k to a half marathon, Woking’s athletes consistently delivered impressive performances against the very best clubs in Surrey.
Woking’s men’s team are Surrey Road League champions once again, successfully defending their title with an outstanding season of consistent performances.
Woking’s women’s team finished as Surrey Road League runners-up, coming heartbreakingly close to winning the title.
It all came down to the final race, where Woking’s women narrowly missed out on the title after a highly-impressive season.
While the trophy just escaped them, Woking’s women could reflect on an impressive campaign.
Woking’s athletes also dominated the individual age category standings across the league.
In the senior women’s (under-35) category, Martha Collings finished first and Imogen Freeman finished second.
In the 35 to 44 women’s category, Georgie Furze finished first, Kylara Hassall finished second and Claire Brittain finished third.
In the 45 to 54 women’s category, Kath Taylor finished third.
In the senior men’s (under-35) category, Thomas Skentos finished second and Jacob Bowyer finished third.
In the 35 to 44 men’s category, Jamie Ludlow finished first and John Hutchins finished second.
In the 45 to 54 men’s category, David Brighton finished third.
A number of people played their part behind the scenes for Woking Athletic Club.
Senior endurance coach James Gamble’s guidance helped athletes of all abilities thrive, men’s team manager Ben Goddard expertly led another championship-winning campaign, and women’s team manager Georgie Furze inspired and organised a team that came within touching distance of winning the league.
Woking will aim to go one better next season and complete the double by winning the men’s league and the women’s league.
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