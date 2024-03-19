Two minutes later it was 2-0 to Sheerwater. Leech was under pressure going back towards his goal but a Cruyff turn saw him come away and set up an attack. George Mackie received the ball on the right and drove forward before picking out George Onwusonye, who had made space for himself, and a touch out of his body enabled him to rifle a left-footed effort into the corner. There was no way Sheerwater were going to give Redhill a sniff after that and they comfortably saw out the game to complete a double over them.