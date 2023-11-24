CHOBHAM let themselves down badly when they hosted Old Priorians last Saturday.
That is the view of Scarlet & Golds’ director of rugby Harry Norman-Walker following the 46-26 defeat by the Londoners at Fowlers Wells in Regional Two Thames.
He said: “It was a very frustrating day and a game where we let ourselves down badly.
“We made our worst performance in years. There was no change from the team named to play the week before at Leighton Buzzard – but we effectively didn’t play.
“Every time we looked like we were getting back into the game, unforced errors and poor decisions let Priorians back into it – and every time they punished us.
“At times we played the blame game, instead of fronting up and just playing rugby.
“At this level the more experienced clubs know how to punish you with basic rugby.
“We must look at ourselves and accept our faults and eliminate them from our game.
“We’ve got a fantastic squad and I’m very sure that the Fullerians game on December 2, which is the halfway point of the season, will see us having sorted out our faults.
“We have a very strong platform to play off and that gives us a great foundation to play running rugby.
“This next two weeks of training sees a lot of video time and player meetings. So we’re really excited for the run-up to Christmas.”
Chob head coach Robbie Kennard added: “It was a truly frustrating afternoon for us.
“We started really brightly and then we lost our way. We couldn’t look after possession and ultimately our guests played some really smart league football.
“As soon as we got any momentum we just coughed up the ball and gave OPs the opportunity to attack – and they did it well.
“A lot of our boys are new to this level of rugby and good teams punish your mistakes.
“We certainly learnt that at the weekend.
“Now we must reflect and have a good look at video and work hard on the training field.
“We’ve got an important three-week block before Christmas and then we’ll see where we finish the first half of the season.”
Backs coach Chris Kent went further, apologising to spectators for the villagers’ performance.
He said: “It was one to forget, I’m afraid, and I make an apology to the crowd who always turn out in great voice.
“I made a reference a few games ago about the nature of a season after promotion, and there being occasions where we’ll take a step backward.
“This was one of those occasions defensively after some solid progression.
“Despite the loss, the boys deserve the break weekend ahead. We’ll regroup and begin taking more forward steps.”
For the first few minutes the home team looked formidable and controlled.
This was underlined by a well-worked try from a scrum just inside the visitors’ 22.
Nieem Khan broke the game line and popped the ball to Sam Davies, who crossed for a try that he converted.
Chobham’s scrum dominated the set play. But after 15 minutes they were penalised, allowing Priorians’ fly-half to open his account.
From the kick-off Chob almost immediately knocked the ball on, setting the visitors up for a right-handed scrum which led to a try after an unchallenged run from halfway.
As fortunes started to turn, the Scarlet & Golds suffered unforced error after unforced error and were unable to protect the ball.
The hosts gave away penalties, handing Priorians a five-metre line-out. The travellers’ catch-and-drive led to a converted try.
The villagers’ line-out was failing. But after 35 minutes they sorted it out and a driving maul from a five-metre line-out saw Justin Rowand score his first try of the season.
But Chobham started to argue with the referee and this set up the visitors for another five-metre line-out that resulted in a further converted try to hand Priorians a 22-12 lead at half-time.
The second half saw the visitors’ continued pressure earn them a converted try – and the Scarlet & Golds’ Dan Benton was yellow-carded for a late tackle.
Norman-Walker said: “Within two minutes came the craziest moment of the game when we stopped as we thought Priorians’ winger had stepped into touch – but he crossed the line unchallenged. This summed up the day. The try was converted.
“The next 20 minutes were more competitive but again unforced errors stopped us getting any advantage.
“However, with 15 minutes to go the home crowd saw the best move of the day by us.
“From our own 22 we ran the ball through hands from one touchline to the other before 17-year-old Noah Jenkins was denied his first try by a high tackle, although this did earn us a penalty try. For the offence, Priorians’ fly-half went to the sin bin.”
The visitors’ response was a brace of tries from five-metre line-outs following Chobham offences that allowed Priorians to gain territory.
The final play of the game was a multi-phase attack by Chob, captain Guy Mawhood scoring under the posts to earn a bonus point. John Rumsey converted.