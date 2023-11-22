Looking for a new apartment but wanting to keep costs to a minimum?
From lakeside studios to town centre apartments, there are plenty of options on the market at the moment.
We’ve rounded up some of the cheapest property listings in Woking, all costing £175k or less.
White Rose Lane - £100,000
This ground floor apartment sits in the heart of Woking and is close to the train station.
Inside, there is an entrance hall, an L-shaped studio room with an open-plan kitchen, which has a built-in oven, and a shower room.
Outside, there is communal parking, and the property is offered for sale through the Modern Method of Auction.
Milford - £135,000
This ground floor apartment is in a cul-de-sac close to Goldsworth Park lake and comes with an allocated parking space.
The accommodation is a studio flat, comprising an open bedroom and sitting room, a kitchen with appliances, and a bathroom.
The property is described as “ideal” for a first time buyer or as an investment with a potential rent of £850 per month.
Oriental Road - £169,999
This first floor apartment is in Woking town centre and has “ample” parking for both residents and visitors.
The property comprises a studio lounge and bedroom, a separate kitchen and a modern bathroom.
The apartment could be a “superb” buy-to-let investment property or first time buyer.
River Court - £175,000
This studio apartment sits on the ground floor and is described as a “light and airy” home.
Inside, there is the main living and sleeping space, as well as a kitchen fitted with integrated appliances, and a shower room.
The property is close to Woking town centre, and includes allocated parking, guest parking and storage space.
High Street, Knaphill - £175,000
This first floor apartment is in need of some modernisation throughout and is central in Knaphill village.
The accommodation comprises a large lounge and dining room, a kitchen, a double bedroom with built-in wardrobes and a bathroom.
The property comes with “ample” communal parking and has a long lease.