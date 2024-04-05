Likewise, window dressings can play a big role in the look and feel of a home. From controlling the natural light to enhancing privacy, they have many benefits but can come with a cost. Considering that the average house has 10 windows, dressing them in the most popular blind style, such as Venetian blinds, can cost an average of £1,100. Therefore, it’s important to ask the current homeowner if they’ll be leaving the blinds before proceeding with an offer.