Planning to find a new home this year but want to keep costs low?
Although January can be a slow time for the property market, there are still plenty of houses and flats going up for sale.
We’ve rounded up the cheapest homes that have become available in and around Woking since the beginning of the month - all costing £250,000 or less.
Fosters Lane, Knaphill - £120,000
This apartment in the centre of Knaphill village is for sale by online auction, with bids starting at £120,000.
Inside the property, there is a living room, a recently refurbished kitchen, a bathroom and two bedrooms.
The apartment is close to local amenities and comes with space for parking.
Ashdown Close, Woking - £200,000
This ground floor apartment is “a stone’s throw” away from Woking’s town centre and train station.
The accommodation is made up of a living room, a kitchen with fitted appliances, one double bedroom and a family bathroom.
The property, which is described as “well-presented”, also comes with off-street parking for residents.
Chertsey Road, Woking - £210,000
Situated in Trinity Place, this first floor apartment is “thoughtfully designed for 21st century living”.
The apartment includes an open-plan kitchen and living room, a double bedroom with oak veneered doors, and a shower room.
It also benefits from picture windows, gated entry, cycle storage and a passenger lift.
Sythwood, Woking - £250,000
Close to Woking town centre is this first floor duplex maisonette within Goldsworth Park.
On the first floor, there is a spacious living room and a modern kitchen with built-in appliances.
Upstairs, the maisonette is made up of two double bedrooms and a bathroom, while the home’s location gives it access to public transport and local amenities.
Nottingham Close, Woking - £250,000
This “beautifully finished” house is a 10 minute drive from Woking town centre and is a short walk from the green areas of St John’s Lye Park.
Inside, there is a living room, a kitchen and a dining area on the ground floor, and a galleried double bedroom and bathroom upstairs.
There is also an enclosed garden, which can be accessed from the living room, and parking is available for residents.