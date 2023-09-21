Look inside this million-pound modern home for sale, which is described as “truly unique”.
Rosebanks, in Woking, spans 2,500 square feet and is set over three levels, including its own ‘wellness area’.
Entering the property, the hall showcases the wood and brick aesthetic that runs throughout the home.
Leading off the hall is a large double bedroom and a WC, as well as the wellness area, which includes a sauna and a plunge pool.
A wooden spiral staircase leads to the first floor, which is the social hub of the home.
To the right of the landing is a kitchen with a door leading outside, plus a living space with a substantial picture window, plus a separate dining area.
On the other side of this level are three double bedrooms, one of which has access to a loft room, and a family bathroom.
Moving to the top floor, there is a central open plan space which is currently being used as a sitting room/study, with views over the rear garden, while completing this floor is an additional bedroom.
There is also a basement which can be used as a wine cellar, and a double-width, double-length garage.
Outside, there is a large garden, with a lawned area surrounded by mature trees and shrubbery, described as “ideal” for gardening enthusiasts.
The property is being sold by Seymours for a price of £1,100,000.
The agent said: “A truly unique home in a superb setting. Found on Wych Hill Rise, with a stunning garden and spacious living accommodation.
“The rear garden is a haven of matured plants and shrubbery, making it an ideal area for keen gardeners.”