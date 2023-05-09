This million-pound home for sale will transport you to the “grace and elegance of a bygone era” - complete with a carriage driveway and a landscaped garden.
Ridge Court, in Hook Heath, dates back to the early 1900s, offering a combination of period features and contemporary design.
Approaching the house, there is a walled carriage driveway leading to a gabled entry, which retains quaint porthole windows and a lantern in front of the traditional solid oak door.
Once inside, a large porch with an exposed brick fireplace gives way to an entrance hall with herringbone floors.
There are three reception rooms on this level, with the drawing room offering a floor-to-ceiling bay with French doors, the double aspect dining room featuring a “magnificent” period fireplace, and a family room featuring a log burner as a focal point.
Also on the ground floor is the kitchen and breakfast room, which is a more contemporary space, incorporating two Neff ovens, bi-fold doors and a utility room.
A turning staircase leads upstairs to a principal bedroom with a solid wood floor, fitted wardrobes, a dressing room and an en-suite bathroom.
There are three further bedrooms on the first floor, as well as a family bathroom, while on the second floor there is a galleried study area and two further bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite shower room.
Outside, there is a south-facing terrace for al fresco dining, timber lavender beds, a lawn, and a private patio garden with room for a hot tub.
Also in the grounds are a garage and a gym room with French doors.
The property is being sold by estate agent Seymours Prestige Homes for a price of £1,750,000.
Lloyd Moss, partner and founder of Seymours Prestige Homes commented: “This really is a stunning example of an original three-story property built in the early 1900s.”