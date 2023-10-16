Looking for a new property but wanting to keep costs to a minimum?
From “ideal” family apartments to town centre flats, there are plenty of options on the market at the moment.
We’ve rounded up some of the cheapest new property listings in Woking, all costing less than £175,000.
Abingdon Court - £84,000 (Shared Ownership)
This second floor apartment is available through a 35 per cent shared ownership scheme.
The accommodation is made up of a living room, a fitted kitchen, a double bedroom, and a bathroom.
The property sits within a residential development of similar homes, and has an allocated parking space.
Park Heights - £118,000 (Shared Ownership)
This second floor property is available through a 40 per cent shared ownership scheme.
The apartment comprises a living room, an open plan fitted kitchen, a bathroom and two bedrooms, the smaller of which could be used as a study.
The property has an allocated parking space and is described as “ideal” for a small family or couple.
Station Approach - £145,000
This uniquely-shaped apartment overlooks Woking town centre and is a “stone’s throw” from the train station.
The property, which is triangular, comprises an entrance hallway, a bright living room, a fitted kitchen, a double bedroom and a bathroom.
The apartment also benefits from a balcony which is accessed from the living room.
Raglan Road - £150,000
This top floor flat sits in the Knaphill area and is close to both Brookwood Country Park and the town centre.
Inside, there is an open plan kitchen and reception room featuring modern appliances, a bedroom and an en-suite shower room.
The property is described as “quaint and intimate” and is less than two miles away from the train station.
Lauriston Close - £170,000
This ground floor apartment is a short walk from Knaphill village and is described as “well presented”.
The apartment is made up of a large lounge and dining room with an adjoining fitted kitchen, a double bedroom and a bathroom.
Outside, there is a communal garden area, as well as “ample” communal parking spaces.