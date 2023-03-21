With the cost of living rising, you may be looking to find a new home that you can buy for less.
On the market right now is a selection of properties that could be perfect for a homeowner or aspiring landlord.
We’ve rounded up some of the least expensive apartments on the market in Woking.
White Rose Lane - £135,000
This ground floor studio apartment is described as being in the “heart” of Woking.
Inside, there is an entrance hall leading to an L-shaped studio room with an open-plan kitchen featuring a built-in oven and hob, a bedroom area and a three-piece family shower room.
The property also benefits from communal parking and is within half a mile of both the town centre and the train station.
Latimer Close - £165,000
This “fantastic” first floor flat sits in a private estate and is close to the centre of Woking and amenities.
The flat is made up of a double aspect reception room, a kitchen, one bedroom and a bathroom.
The property also benefits from residents’ parking and the use of communal gardens.
The Cloisters - £167,500
This conversion apartment, which is a bid-to-purchase property, sits on the first floor of a building near St Peter’s Church in Old Woking.
Inside, there is an open plan lounge with a galley kitchen, and a bedroom with an en-suite bathroom.
There is also allocated parking and is described as an “ideal” purchase for an investment buyer, as the property is rented out until September 2023.
Mount Hermon Road - £170,000
This studio apartment is described as “one of the most spacious in the area” sits on the ground floor of the Chartwell building.
The accommodation is made up of an entrance hall, an open-plan living and bedroom area, a modern kitchen and a newly refitted bathroom.
Outside, there is an allocated parking space, as well as a small communal garden.
Latimer Close - £170,000
This “conveniently located” first floor apartment sits at the end of a cul-de-sac close to the town centre.
Inside, there is a large double aspect sitting room, a kitchen, a bedroom with a built-in wardrobe, and a bathroom.
The property benefits from a “generous” amount of natural light and comes with an allocated parking space.