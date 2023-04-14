Looking for somewhere new to live but aiming to keep costs to a minimum?

We’ve done the research for you and found a selection of the least expensive properties to rent in and around Crediton.

Which ones would you want to live in?

Hook Heath - £850pcm

The apartment is in the Hook Heath area. (Chancellors )

This apartment in the Hook Heath area of Woking is close to the train station and town centre. 

Inside, the property is a studio apartment with integrated kitchen appliances, a bathroom and French doors. 

There is a communal launderette and off-road parking, and pets will be considered for this property. 

Templecombe Mews - £875pcm 

The studio apartment includes a pull-down bed. (Seymours Estate Agents )

This ground floor apartment is a short walk from the town centre and sits in a popular development. 

The studio apartment has a modern kitchen, a bathroom, a built-in wardrobe and a pull-down bed unit. 

The property is available furnished or unfurnished. 

River Court - £950pcm

The apartment sits in a new development. (Seymours Estate Agents )

This studio in River Court is described as “simply stunning”, and is in a new development of luxury homes. 

Inside, there are SMEG kitchen appliances, a spa-like bathroom with a rainfall shower and an open-plan living space. 

The apartment comes with allocated parking and is available from the middle of May. 

The Rowans - £1,000pcm

The apartment is on the top floor. (Manners Residential )

This top floor apartment is a short walk from the town centre and has a security entry phone system. 

The apartment is made up of a hallway, a living room, a kitchen with appliances, a double bedroom and a bathroom. 

The property also benefits from a separate study and residents’ parking. 

Kingswood Court - £1,000pcm

The apartment is next to the canal. (Leaders Lettings )

This second floor property is a studio apartment in the Horsell area of Woking. 

Inside, there is an open plan living space, which is used as the lounge and the bedroom, a separate kitchen and a bathroom. 

The apartment is next to the Basingstoke canal and benefits from residents’ non-allocated parking.