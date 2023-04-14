Looking for somewhere new to live but aiming to keep costs to a minimum?
We’ve done the research for you and found a selection of the least expensive properties to rent in and around Crediton.
Which ones would you want to live in?
Hook Heath - £850pcm
This apartment in the Hook Heath area of Woking is close to the train station and town centre.
Inside, the property is a studio apartment with integrated kitchen appliances, a bathroom and French doors.
There is a communal launderette and off-road parking, and pets will be considered for this property.
Templecombe Mews - £875pcm
This ground floor apartment is a short walk from the town centre and sits in a popular development.
The studio apartment has a modern kitchen, a bathroom, a built-in wardrobe and a pull-down bed unit.
The property is available furnished or unfurnished.
River Court - £950pcm
This studio in River Court is described as “simply stunning”, and is in a new development of luxury homes.
Inside, there are SMEG kitchen appliances, a spa-like bathroom with a rainfall shower and an open-plan living space.
The apartment comes with allocated parking and is available from the middle of May.
The Rowans - £1,000pcm
This top floor apartment is a short walk from the town centre and has a security entry phone system.
The apartment is made up of a hallway, a living room, a kitchen with appliances, a double bedroom and a bathroom.
The property also benefits from a separate study and residents’ parking.
Kingswood Court - £1,000pcm
This second floor property is a studio apartment in the Horsell area of Woking.
Inside, there is an open plan living space, which is used as the lounge and the bedroom, a separate kitchen and a bathroom.
The apartment is next to the Basingstoke canal and benefits from residents’ non-allocated parking.