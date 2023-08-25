Looking for a new apartment but wanting to keep costs to a minimum?
From town centre studios to refurbishment projects, there are plenty of options on the market at the moment.
We’ve rounded up some of the cheapest new apartment listings in and around Woking - all costing £150,000 or less.
Inkerman Road, Knaphill - £125,000
This ground floor flat is in need of complete refurbishment and is located close to transport links.
The accommodation includes a lounge/dining room, a kitchen, a double bedroom and a bathroom.
It also has various storage cupboards and overlooks a small green area, as well as benefiting from communal parking.
White Rose Lane, Woking - £135,000
This ground floor apartment is described as being in the “heart” of Woking, being less than half a mile from the town centre.
The studio apartment comprises an entrance hall, an L-shaped studio room with a kitchen area that includes a built-in oven, and a family bathroom.
The property also benefits from communal parking areas.
Milford, Woking - £145,000
This ground floor apartment is described by the agent as “ideal” for a first-time purchase or an investment property.
Inside, there is a studio sitting room/bedroom, a kitchen with an electric cooker, and a bathroom.
The property is close to Goldsworth Park lake and has an allocated parking space.
Latimer Close - £150,000
This first floor flat sits within walking distance of Woking town centre and is described as “well-proportioned”.
The flat is made up of a double aspect sitting and dining room, a fitted kitchen, a double bedroom with a built-in wardrobe and a bathroom.
The property has plenty of natural light throughout and comes with an allocated parking space.
Tintagel Way - £150,000
This ground floor apartment is within walking distance of Woking station and town centre.
Inside, there is a sitting room/bedroom with a pull down bed and adjacent cupboards, a kitchen and a bathroom.
The block has a secure entrance, as well as an allocated parking space and visitor parking.