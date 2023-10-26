This 1920s home for sale is described as a “stunning” example of a modern home in a period property.
Oak Cottage, in Woking, is an Arts & Crafts style home built in the 1920s, with period features throughout and more than half an acre of grounds.
The property spans more than 4,000 square feet and sits in gated grounds.
On the ground floor, there are three reception rooms, including a sitting room featuring bay windows and an inglenook fireplace with a Carron wood-burner, and a living room with a roof lantern and bi-fold doors.
Further rooms on this floor include a kitchen and breakfast room with an Aga cooker, a central island, and a walk-in pantry and a utility room.
Throughout this level, there are black beams, wood floors and wall panelling, plus timber framed windows.
As well as the reception spaces, there is a delineated bedroom wing, with three double bedrooms and a shower room.
Upstairs, there are two bedrooms, both of which have en-suite bathrooms, and landing eaves storage.
Outside, there is a sweeping driveway leading up to the integral garaging.
The gardens include high hedgerows, trees, palms and evergreen planting, tiered terracing and classically landscaped patios, plus a greenhouse.
The property is being sold by Seymour’s Prestige Homes for a price of £1,500,000.
The agent described the property as an “Utterly stunning example of how to create a modern home in a period property.
“Dating back to the 1920s Oak Cottage is a beautiful detached residence that effortlessly embodies all the elegance you’d expect from an Arts & Crafts home.”