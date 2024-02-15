I got in touch and suggested we record a monthly news review on Zoom for our Sunny Sessions Extra show on Surrey Hills Radio. We have been doing this for a few months and Lydia really engaged well with this. We have done other radio work together, including Lydia picking and talking about her top five songs of all time. One of those choices was the Belinda Carlisle song We Want The Same Thing. She told me how, as somebody with a disability, she wants the same thing as everybody else.