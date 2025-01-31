Victoria Way is a critical thoroughfare for our town. Its repeated closure due to cladding falling from the Hilton Hotel is completely unacceptable – Woking deserves far better.
This problem has persisted for several years now. Woking residents and businesses have understandably had enough. The issues began when the hotel was under construction, and there have been numerous incidents since.
After the disruption during the festive period and the subsequent repairs, I’d hoped we’d seen the last of these issues.
However, just 11 days after reopening, Storm Eowyn led to another cladding failure and the closure of Victoria Way – the fourth in recent months. I am making every effort to chase the contractor, Sir Robert McAlpine Limited, to resolve the issues, but their response has been lacking.
Unfortunately, they did not respond to my initial letter from 18 December until mid-January. While I was encouraged by their invitation for a site tour to discuss the issues, they have yet to follow up to arrange it.
Their failure to engage with local stakeholders is disappointing for such a large contractor. Not only have they failed to find a long-term solution, they have also completely failed to communicate with the public.
First and foremost, I want Sir Robert McAlpine to publicly take accountability. I have now written to their CEO, Neil Martin, three times in under two months about these problems.
I am insisting that they take full responsibility for site safety, mitigating the risks to pedestrians, minimising the disruption for motorists, and addressing the consequences for local businesses affected.
I have also requested a detailed plan on how Sir Robert McAlpine intend to secure the cladding to prevent any further incidents.
This must include an independent safety assessment at Sir Robert McAlpine’s expense, contractual assurances about future safety, and financial compensation for businesses and residents affected by the chaos.
I share residents’ frustrations and am working tirelessly to resolve the situation. I will keep you updated on my progress.
In Parliament...
The Liberal Democrats and I recently proposed an amendment to the Water (Special Measures) Bill which would protect consumers from having to bail out bankrupt water companies. This amendment was rejected by the Conservatives and Labour.
Unfortunately, Labour and Conservative MPs failed to back our plans to protect customers from footing the bill for water company bailouts in a House of Commons vote last week.
On average, a third of bills are spent on debt. Along with my Lib Dem colleagues, I will continue to campaign for a fair deal for consumers.
We urgently need a fair deal that prioritises customers. For too long Thames Water has got away with financial mismanagement, knowing hard-working people will be expected to pick up the tab.
I’m proud that the Lib Dems are holding the Government to account, and I hope they change course to put customers first.
We have already secured a single social tariff for vulnerable customers and will continue to fight for fair bills, an end to pollution and better services for customers.
Waspi Women
I proudly voted in favour of a bill to tackle the gross injustice faced by thousands of Waspi [Women Against State Pension Inequality] women here in Woking.
Some 4,730 women are affected across the constituency. An independent report has found that they have suffered an injustice due to a failure to properly inform them of pension age changes.
I’m deeply disappointed that Labour and Conservative MPs to failed to back these women. The Lib Dems and I will continue to stand up for the Waspi women and keep fighting until they get the justice that they deserve.
Finally...
If you have been affected by any of the issues I have mentioned here, please contact me and my team. I am here to work for you – [email protected]
Best wishes, Will Forster Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament for Woking
