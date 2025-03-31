Last week’s Spring Statement presented by Rachel Reeves was a chance for the Government to help struggling families and businesses in Woking and beyond. Unfortunately, it was a missed opportunity.
The Chancellor had the chance to scrap the unfair jobs tax and reform outdated business rates.
Instead, the Government is pushing ahead with the rise in Employers’ National Insurance Contributions. Small businesses are being hit with higher costs at a time when they are already struggling. This is the last thing they need.
There is a clear alternative — instead of squeezing small businesses, we should be asking the big banks, social media giants and online gambling firms to pay their fair share.
We need fairer business rates, targeted support for independent shops, and a tax system that doesn’t punish local entrepreneurs while global corporations get away with paying next to nothing. This is something that I will continue to push for in the coming weeks and months.
I was also very disappointed at the confirmation of cuts to Personal Independence Payments (PIP). This at a time when people need them the most – household bills on water, gas and electricity are set to rise imminently.
PIPs are used to help cover the additional costs of managing a health condition – such as accommodation and transport. They enable recipients to be productive members of society. I will press the Government to reconsider.
Rive Ditch contamination
I am extremely concerned by the sewage pollution contaminating the Rive Ditch, one of the waterways in Woking. Thames Water are failing to take action to stop it – I have demanded they fix it, so sewage doesn’t go in Wheatsheaf Common, which is a valuable new habitat that’s popular with dog walkers – including me!
The Rive Ditch flows into the River Wey and then on the Thames. We already face a sewage crisis across our waterways. This will only make it worse.
Thames Water has repeatedly failed to maintain its infrastructure, allowing pipes to break and even tarmac to block sewers. Poor maintenance and underinvestment are sadly the norm and the root cause of this crisis.
Despite knowing about the contamination since 12 March, Thames Water failed to put up warning signs – leaving the public unknowingly exposed.
It took a proactive Liberal Democrat councillor, Melisa Kuipers, Horsell Residents’ Association and the Horsell Common Preservation Society to step in where Thames Water should have.
Thames Water now claims the issue is resolved, yet sewage remains in the water, and no clean-up has been done. This is completely unacceptable. There must be a long-term solution, with proper maintenance to stop this from happening again.
After months of pressure, Thames Water has finally agreed to meet with local stakeholders. I will keep pushing for real action and update you on the outcome.
