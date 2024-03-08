Through my 25 years in radio I have met some fascinating people and had some amazing opportunities. What happened at Surrey Hills Community Radio recently is truly a highlight as we had the opportunity to meet Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh.
The studio in Leatherhead town centre was full of people connected to the radio station and the station’s partner organisations, including The Sunnybank Trust who I work for.
On arrival, we were given our briefing and told how to greet Prince Edward. The first interaction should be “Your Royal Highness” and from then on “Sir” would be sufficient. We were told by the Prince’s team that the Royal family aren't about heirs and graces, but more about being polite and respectful.
We were all assembled in our pre-arranged places and prepared for the Prince’s arrival.
He was presented to us by the Lord Lieutenant of Surrey, Michael More-Molyneux, and was introduced to everybody in turn.
I was part of a small group who told the Prince all about what we do at the radio station. He took time to speak to us all and took a particular interest in hearing Shay’s story. Shay is our first visually impaired presenter.
I asked the Prince if he listens to radio and he said he likes BBC Radio 3.
The Prince then worked his way around the room and headed into the studio to record an interview for us. After this, we presented him with a gift for his 60th birthday and sang Happy Birthday which he wasn't expecting.
I was really proud to have this opportunity and what a great way to mark Surrey Hills Community Radio’s tenth birthday which is this year.
It is much more than just a radio station and has become a hub for the community, connecting people and giving opportunities for people to get their voice heard and be part of the radio family. It has such a friendly and supportive atmosphere that has transformed many lives over the past decade and will continue to do so in the future.
