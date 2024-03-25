Now the clever bit. No-fence grazing uses a mobile phone app, on which the grazing manager can set a grazing area. Each animal carries a special GPS collar and they all communicate over a mobile phone network. Each collar detects its exact position and sounds a warning to the animal if it approaches the boundary. If the animal ventures to the boundary, the collar delivers a harmless mild electric pulse, just enough to be uncomfortable. The animal soon learns to turn back as soon as it hears the warning sound, so avoiding the unpleasant experience.