This all points undeniably to the democratic need for a general election. If the trend is to be believed, and from my conversations on the doorstep, I think it is, the residents of Woking are feeling fed up with a government that has been riddled with scandal after scandal. After 14 years of Tory rule marked by chaos, decline and instability, Wokingites are tired of becoming poorer and not richer; of falling further behind and not getting ahead; of surviving and not thriving.