Then along came the big national media companies who one by one brought up these local stations and re-branded them under the likes of Capital, Heart and in our case in Surrey, Greatest Hits Radio. It's all about the big-name presenters nowadays and I think that's a shame. I don't mind Ken Bruce and he is great at what he does, but he's not going to be broadcasting live from a local fete, or have that knowledge of what makes our area tick. You end up with a bland manufactured sound and it becomes about making money rather than providing the service local people want.