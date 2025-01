The RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch is the largest, continuous, citizen science project in the UK, and the largest garden bird survey in the world. Last year more than 600,000 participants counted 9.7 million birds nationwide. The top species recorded nationally was the house sparrow, but the RSPB says its numbers were 60% down on the numbers recorded in the first Big Garden Birdwatch in 1979. The others in the top five were blue tit, common starling, woodpigeon and blackbird.