So, it’s nine days into 2025....How are you doing? How are those New Year’s resolutions coming along? (If you made any, that is.)
If you did make some, how many have you kept and how many have fallen by the wayside, forgotten or discarded as of no use or too hard to handle?
A new year can be a strange time – looking back to all that 2024 brought our way and then wondering (worrying?) about what 2025 has in store.
New Year’s resolutions can be good things or sometimes challenges we set ourselves that aren’t achievable and therefore don’t last long at all.
Whoever you are, whatever has happened to you and whatever may come (and whether you’ve kept those resolutions or not) maybe it’s time to pause and focus on the One who’s birth we remembered at Christmas and who is there for us for all time, no matter what: “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever” (Hebrews 13:8) – that’s one person and promise that will never fail!
Rev Sam Funnell
Trinity Methodist Church