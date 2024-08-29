Often, we forget what is right on our doorstep. My girlfriend Emma has been asking me about the Lightbox in Woking. I drive past it all the time, but I admit it’s somewhere I rarely visit. I had a look on their website and read about their Drawing for Adults session running on Friday (6 September). As written previously in my column, art was never my thing, or so I thought until I went to a work team building day and enjoyed it. Drawing can help to reduce stress and it's not about what you create, it's the journey getting there and if that helps you focus and chill out then we can draw positives from that. The session on 6 September is from 10.30am to 12.30pm and costs £12.50 (free for Lightbox members) with all materials provided and guidance from resident artist Mariane Frost. You can find out more and book at www.thelightbox.org