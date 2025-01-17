What’s your favourite month? For some it’s the bursting of April spring, for others the warmth of July summer. Others love the late September glow of autumn.
Few would choose January or February as their favourite month, for obvious reasons.
The Christmas lights are now a distant memory; New Year’s resolutions are floundering; and it is still dark and cold. It’s no wonder last Monday has been Christened “Blue Monday” by clever marketeers, and next Sunday is Groundhog Day in the US!
For some of us our moods are very much affected by the literal seasons, for others we may feel in “wintery” seasons emotionally or spiritually at other times of year.
In the first book of Psalms (the song book of the Jewish and Christian faiths), the author teaches how to develop strength through the different literal and metaphorical seasons we go through.
We’re encouraged us to “delight” in God’s ways. Jesus said the most important of these “ways” is to “love God, love others, love ourselves”.
If we learn how to do that (and for guidance visit any local church) we can become those with deep roots, strong branches and a fruitful life whatever the season.
Adrian Beavis
Vicar of Christ Church
Woking