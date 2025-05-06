This anniversary is especially poignant for me. Both of my grandfathers served in the British Army during the war. Bob Stafford was one of only two men from Haslemere to be successfully evacuated from Dunkirk - a remarkable episode in our military history. My other grandfather escaped from Stalinist Russia, then aligned with Nazi Germany, to come to Britain and fight for freedom. Both served in campaigns across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. I am deeply proud of them and the values they upheld in the face of tyranny.