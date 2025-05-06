This week marks the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day. On May 8, 1945, after six long years of fear, hardship and sacrifice, the Second World War in Europe came to an end. It was a moment of immense relief and pride for Britain and her allies, and it remains a powerful reminder of the courage, unity and resilience that defined an extraordinary generation.
The war touched every corner of our country, including our towns and the surrounding villages. Local families endured bombings, blackouts, rationing and loss. School buildings were converted into air raid shelters, and village halls became centres of civil defence and coordination. In Bordon, the garrison played a vital role in training and supporting troops, while in Farnham and Haslemere, the Home Guard stood ready to defend our towns and countryside. Headley and other villages were stationing points for allied troops before D-Day.
This anniversary is especially poignant for me. Both of my grandfathers served in the British Army during the war. Bob Stafford was one of only two men from Haslemere to be successfully evacuated from Dunkirk - a remarkable episode in our military history. My other grandfather escaped from Stalinist Russia, then aligned with Nazi Germany, to come to Britain and fight for freedom. Both served in campaigns across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. I am deeply proud of them and the values they upheld in the face of tyranny.
Their service shaped my own enduring respect for our armed forces. That is why I am currently taking part in the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme, which allows Members of Parliament to spend time with serving personnel, hear their experiences first-hand, and understand the challenges they face. Meeting these men and women has only strengthened my admiration for those who continue to serve our country today.
When I speak to veterans at local events or Royal British Legion branches, I often hear their concern for the future of Britain’s defence. These concerns are not rooted in the past, but in today’s realities. This is why I continue to argue for proper investment in our armed forces and for Britain to stand firm and confident on the world stage.
As we mark this anniversary, I will be joining residents at community events across the constituency to reflect and remember together. These gatherings are a chance to connect with neighbours, to hear stories, and to honour the extraordinary generation who endured so much for the freedoms we enjoy today.
VE Day is more than a moment of remembrance. It is a time to reflect on the enduring values of service, unity and freedom. Let us honour those who came before us, not just with words, but by upholding those same principles in our public life today.