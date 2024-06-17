Vulnerable rely on communities
No matter who wins the general election or who ends up representing Woking at Westminster, it doesn't look likely that local government funding is going to miraculously recover.
The woeful circumstances that have led to the closure of public lavatories across Woking, leading to increased mental and physical health concerns across the community, only demonstrates the politics of despair currently at work in local government.
We can't tax and spend our way out of this and the main political parties seem pretty clueless – and mostly silent – even as they run for elected office. But being able to care properly for the vulnerable in our or any society is a sign of a mature and confident community.
It is clear that local communities, residents and local businesses are going to have to do much more for themselves and not rely on local government-funded services to the extent we have been able to in the past.
Public lavatories closed, libraries under threat of closure or reduced services, community centres closed or under threat, drastic cuts to public transport reducing access to hospitals and other health facilities, limited youth services, rising levels of loneliness and social isolation; all will impact badly on the NHS and our wider community.
Little, if any, help for the adult social care system, already short of about 150,000 staff nationally, can only increase the stresses. Private home-care companies in our community, such as Visiting Angels, offer both part-time and full-time jobs but demand for care currently exceeds the supply of staff.
Separately but related, volunteers in any community are a hugely valuable community resource and do what they can to help; but more people are always needed, a sentiment echoed by a recent letter posted in this newspaper by Cats Protection. Every charity and local community group will be open to offers of help.
As the much-mourned TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley said recently on an episode of his Radio 4 programme, an act of kindness is as good for the health of the giver as for the receiver. A winning combination for everyone.
Greater community cohesion will bring greater resilience and a stronger, happier and healthier community.
Edwyn Martin
Community Engagement Coordinator
Visiting Angels