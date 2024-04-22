I was thrilled to be selected as the Labour candidate for Woking last month. It is a vibrant, historic British town with close links to major cities and the countryside – and it is full of potential. It would be a privilege to represent such a vital part of the country in parliament.
But it is clear there are difficulties too. When I talk to small business owners, they are dismayed by rising business rates. Residents are concerned by a lack of affordable housing, and that key services, like Citizens Advice, are at risk due to funding cuts.
Having spent much of my career in financial journalism and in policy development, I know how important balancing the books is — how necessary it is to be transparent.
My Labour councillor colleagues in Woking have worked extremely hard — voting against inadvisable investment deals that have sadly led to the current devastating bankruptcy. At the local elections on May 2, voters in some wards will be able to vent their frustration at the ballot box. But Woking needs change in all areas and at all levels.
One of my key priorities as Labour’s parliamentary candidate is to support government measures that will boost local business and investment – modernising the high street and helping Woking to be a hub of activity for companies of all sizes.
Another focus point is improving health and wellbeing. This spans from not being able to get a GP appointment, to those with reduced mobility not having access to transport services. It is important that everyone in our community – particularly the most vulnerable – has the ability to live a full and independent life.
And given rising rates of violence – including against women and girls – I also believe it is important to tackle antisocial behaviour. Residents should feel able to walk around, day or night, safe in the knowledge that there are more community support officers on the street to prevent crime – and that if they are a victim of a crime it will be taken seriously.
The Conservatives have taken people in Woking for granted. And by working in de facto coalition with the Tories, the Liberal Democrats have shown that they are no better able to represent local people. But the Labour Party has a serious plan for Woking – and a serious plan for local government, so that no more authorities fall into the kind of financial hole that Woking council is in.
We have always been on the side of hard-working people, of aspirational people, of people who believe the future should be brighter than the past. The coming general election will give residents in Woking a chance to vote for what they absolutely deserve: the chance to get their future back under a Labour government.