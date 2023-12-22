I’m delighted that I was able to help secure a new diagnostic centre for Woking, funded out of a £2.3billion investment pot from the government for over 160 brand new diagnostic hubs across the country. The budget for the new diagnostic centre at the Woking Community Hospital was more than doubled to £6million after I lobbied the Secretary of State for Health on a visit to Woking Community Hospital to inspect the site. This new diagnostic centre will open in 2024 and will basically save Woking residents 30,000 trips to Ashford or St Peter’s Hospitals for tests and scans.