Winter wellbeing – a bit of a buzz term but something that is so important, particularly with the recent Blue Monday and the upcoming time to talk day in February.
I recently attended the wellbeing fest at Goldwater Lodge in Goldsworth Park. This was an event organised by Surrey County Council that was billed as a way to flip the script on Blue Monday.
It was great to meet people from different organisations who had come together with one thing in common – help us with our physical and mental wellbeing.
At the event there were all sorts of activities running through the day Including walks, a wellbeing scavenger hunt, virtual reality nature headsets and even a smoothie bike. I particularly enjoyed the latter as I peddled away to power the blender to make my delicious smoothie.
End Stigma Surrey were on hand promoting positive mental health and reducing stigma around this, the stigma which comes up in many settings in day to day life. Phrases such as “man up and get on with it” are not the most helpful approach!
There is information and case studies on the End Stigma Surrey website, www.endstigmasurrey.org.uk
Elsewhere on Radio Woking recently I spoke to a 14-year-old boy who has really followed his dreams.
Finn Guegan lives in Wescott, near Dorking. He has a role in a Hollywood movie starring alongside Tom Hanks! The movie is out now and is called Here!
The plotline of the film is fascinating – it looks at the life of an area of land through time tracking the stories of love, celebration, loss and emotion which come from this land.
Finn recalls his time filming at Pinewood Studios and meeting Tom Hanks, an amazing opportunity for Finn which came from a family connection, running an acting agency.
I think Finn would win the playground chat with his new-found stardom which he takes very much in his stride – he told me he is now approached by everybody in the playground at school after news got around.
Another amazing Hollywood connection to Surrey and a film now on my watch list. Listen to the interview: https://jonandrews01.podbean.com.
This week I would love to hear your positive news. What's making you smile and what are you looking forward to as we emerge out of winter towards spring?
For me, today (30 January) is my birthday and I always take a week off to do fun things to celebrate. Send me a voice note via www.speakpipe.com/sunnysessionsradio and we can get your voice on the radio and spread some positive vibes.
Listen to the Sunny Sessions, the inclusive radio show from The Sunnybank Trust on Surrey Hills Community Radio, Monday and Thursday 10am and on the first Monday of each month at 9pm.
My Radio Woking shows are Wednesday breakfast 7-9am and Sunday mornings 9am-noon