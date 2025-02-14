It’s been a busy week in Westminster and here in Woking, with key issues affecting our community.
From ongoing infrastructure challenges to international solidarity and celebrating local achievements, there is much to discuss.
Victoria Way and Sir Robert McAlpine:
Victoria Way is a crucial route through our town yet its repeated closure due to cladding failures at the Hilton Hotel is completely unacceptable. Woking residents deserve far better.
I am glad to report that later this month I will visit the Hilton to speak with the CEO of Sir Robert McAlpine and talk directly about how this is affecting our community. I am determined to hold them accountable for site safety, minimising disruption to motorists, and addressing the impact on local businesses.
I share residents’ frustrations and will continue working tirelessly to resolve this issue. I will keep you updated on the outcome of my visit.
Three Years Since Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine:
Later this month marks the third anniversary of Russia’s devastating invasion of Ukraine. This war has displaced millions and continues to impact global stability.
Here in Woking I have been heartened by the incredible support from residents, businesses and charities for Ukrainian families who have sought refuge in our town.
Last year, I visited St Mary’s Ukrainian School to learn more about the work being done to support those affected. It was inspiring to see educators creating a safe and nurturing environment for children who have fled conflict.
I am proud of our community’s response and will continue standing in solidarity with Ukraine.
Visiting Our Local Forest School:
Education is at the heart of our community. Recently, I had the pleasure of visiting Peter Pan Nursery and Forest School, a fantastic local setting that provides hands-on learning experiences in nature.
It was wonderful to see how young children are taught about the natural world and to hear directly from staff about the challenges facing the early years sector.
I look forward to visiting more schools across Woking in the months ahead.
McLaren’s Championship Celebration in Woking:
Woking is proud to be home to McLaren, a name synonymous with innovation and racing excellence. It is fantastic to welcome McLaren celebrating their FIA Formula 1 World Championship victory with special events in the town centre. Residents can gather to see McLaren’s historic cars up close, hear from key figures in the team and celebrate the achievements of one of Woking’s most iconic institutions.
Events like these highlight the town’s strong connection to motorsport and bring our community together.
Looking Ahead:
As ever, I remain committed to supporting Woking and its residents. Whether it’s holding developers accountable, standing with Ukraine, or championing local education, I will continue working hard to represent our community. Best wishes, Will Forster Liberal Democrat MP for Woking
Follow me on social media: Instagram: @forster_will. Facebook: @WillforWoking. X (formerly Twitter): @WillForster. BlueSky: @willforster.bsky.social. If you live in Kingfield, you can find me on Nextdoor.