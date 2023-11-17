You may have noticed what began as my monthly column has now become a little more frequent with the support of the News & Mail.
Let me explain: it is a conscious decision because I believe residents and their elected councillors should make their voices heard to promote local initiatives and influence the council’s thinking on cuts before it is too late, especially for those less able to speak for themselves.
Recently, it was great to have the privilege to see the preview of an excellent moving exhibition, Beyond Stereotypes: Homeless Voices Disrupting Stigma, Igniting Change by York Road Project.
The photographer, Sian Tyrrell, has successfully captured beautiful images in black and white of a small group of individuals telling their personal stories to show that their homelessness does not define them and that the path to stable housing is not impossible but a triumph with the right support.
It was also great to hear first-hand from Beryl Keeley, the chair of trustees, and Cherisse Dealtry, the CEO, about the charity’s brilliant work and the worrying aspects of homelessness. Since April, 106 people have been referred to the charity as homeless. A 23 per cent increase in the same period from last year, 70 per cent of whom are from Woking, with a rise in women experiencing homelessness.
The York Road walk-in day centre on Goldsworth Road offers respite and a safe place to come, use wash facilities, and speak to staff about available support. Such as help setting up bank accounts, benefits, and GP contacts, including accompanying clients should they need support. A GP visits the day centre monthly to ensure those not registered get treatment.
In addition, the charity has 24 beds on York Road to accommodate people, ten of which are direct-access beds where people can stay for up to three months. During that time, they will receive help moving into longer-term accommodation through them, other housing providers, and the council. Also, if needed, people can stay for up to two years in the remaining 14 beds.
It is despite the government always being keen to point out that there are safety nets for the homeless. That may well be true, and if so, how come there is a rise in homelessness? Is it because without the awareness and the know-how it can be daunting to access the benefits or services when they can’t stand on their own feet? Even with all the information on government websites, it can seem incredibly challenging to seek help at the best of times, whether homeless or not.
Homelessness is never a lifestyle choice, as described by the former Home Secretary. Only when it happens to you, do you realise what it feels like to be in other people’s shoes. The reasons are never straightforward but are determined by complex circumstances and social issues. It is crucial to tackle the root causes and work together to develop practical solutions. For too long, we have been tinkering around the edges. Kicking the can down the road as if it is somebody else’s problem, and if we continue, it will keep flaring up.
We can learn a lot by speaking to those most affected instead of relying on unaccountable “experts” or those with vested interests. Similarly, it’s too easy to make it somebody else’s responsibility so the government, opposition, and the rest of us can get on with our lives in the comfort of our homes, ivory-tower offices and economic security.
The government says they have allocated £2 billion to end rough sleeping and tackle homelessness; what on earth are they doing with all that money? Perhaps our Woking MP will add to his long list of rescue campaigns to save Woking and convince the government to give £42,000 to York Road Project since it is improving people’s lives at a fraction of the cost, which the council is proposing to stop next year.
The threatened closure of the walk-in centre for the homeless on Goldsworth Road will directly impact many seeking help in their hour of need, with a real danger of knock-on effects on Citizens Advice Woking, also facing cuts.
It is hard to see how the government or the council can achieve value for money to improve the wellbeing of those needing the most help by cutting budgets.