It is despite the government always being keen to point out that there are safety nets for the homeless. That may well be true, and if so, how come there is a rise in homelessness? Is it because without the awareness and the know-how it can be daunting to access the benefits or services when they can’t stand on their own feet? Even with all the information on government websites, it can seem incredibly challenging to seek help at the best of times, whether homeless or not.