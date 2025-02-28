The bright yellow daffodils decorating our gardens, roadsides and parks are usually garden varieties, of which there are thought to be hundreds of varieties found in the UK. To see a true wild daffodil you’ll need to head to a woodland or damp meadow in North or South West England, or Wales: wild daffodils have a two-tone look – the trumpet is a darker yellow – and are relatively short, forming clumps carpeting the ground.