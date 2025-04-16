If like me you watch BBC’s Countryfile regularly you may have seen reports of Eurasian Beavers (so called to distinguish them from the North American Beaver) being reintroduced in some parts of the UK, and how dams built by the beavers create ponds, ditches and marshy areas. Rhese have many benefits including flood alleviation by holding back water, and the creation of habitats for a huge variety of native plant and animal species, including those that are extinct locally.