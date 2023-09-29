I have had a request from a neighbour to sign a petition which she has started. I should, perhaps, tell you Helena Newman is also a friend and a retired GP. She talks sense.
I am therefore reproducing here her thoughts on the proposed closing of the Pool in the Park.
As a resident of Woking, UK, I am deeply concerned about the potential closure of the Woking pool in our beloved park. This petition aims to rally support from our community to ensure that this vital facility remains open for the benefit of all.
Personal story:
Growing up in Woking, people have fond memories of spending countless hours at the pool in our local park. It was not just a place for leisure; it was where we all learned how to swim and developed crucial life-saving skills.
The pool provided us and our schools with an opportunity to stay active, build strength, and maintain a healthy lifestyle.
Unfortunately, recent discussions have raised concerns about the future of this cherished facility. Closing down the Woking pool would be detrimental to our community’s wellbeing on multiple levels.
Not only would it deprive children of an essential learning environment but also limit access to a valuable resource for exercise and recreation.
Importance of learning to swim:
Learning how to swim is not just a recreational activity; it is an essential life skill that can save lives.
According to statistics from Swim England, one in three children leaves primary school unable to swim proficiently. By keeping the Woking pool open, we can continue providing affordable swimming lessons and ensure that every child has access to vital water safety education.
Promoting physical health:
Regular physical activity plays a crucial role in maintaining good health and preventing chronic diseases such as obesity and heart conditions.
Swimming is known as one of the most effective low-impact exercises that engages multiple muscle groups while being gentle on joints. With limited options for outdoor activities available today, preserving our local pool becomes even more critical for promoting physical well-being among residents.
Community hub:
The Woking pool serves as more than just a place for swimming lessons or fitness routines; it acts as a hub where people from all walks of life come together. It fosters a sense of community, providing a space for social interactions and connections to flourish.
Closing down the pool would not only impact individuals but also diminish the vibrant atmosphere that our park currently offers.
Conclusion:
By signing this petition, you are voicing your support for keeping the Woking pool in our park open. Let’s ensure that future generations can enjoy the benefits of swimming, stay healthy, and develop essential life skills.
Together, we can make a difference in preserving this invaluable asset for our community.
This petition is personal to me because I believe in the power of swimming to free ourselves from any aches and pains while keeping us supple. Let’s unite as residents of Woking and show our commitment to maintaining a healthy lifestyle by saving our beloved Woking pool!
At the time of writing Helena had accumulated more than 3,500 signatories. They are not all from swimmers: at least one underlined the importance of learning to swim as he cannot, and would like to think the majority of us on this island are able to keep afloat and, if required, keep his head above water also.
If only Woking Borough Council had learnt that lesson about heads above water.
Closing down the Pool in the Park would not, could not, be temporary. It is not just a case of pulling the plug from the pool, as well as from its financial support.
I remember my father taking me for a walk in Woking Park during the war and peering through the fence at the empty pool and dried-up fountain.
I don’t know how long it took to get that going again but I do remember regularly attending, even visiting with my mother on the way back from school.
When pregnant I would join the PHAB Group: Physically Handicapped and Able Bodied which guaranteed a peaceful pool, with no splashing.
I remember one of the physically handicapped being lowered into the pool, and seeing the sheer pleasure on his face as he, to a great extent, forgot his handicaps.