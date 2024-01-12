Unfortunately the birds were annoyed in another way which was considerably worse for them than fireworks. Dogs. The Woking Informer for February 1995 reported that a golden labrador and a greyhound ripped through the fence at the farm. “One bird, worth £5,000, was chased onto a fence where it ripped its neck and had to be put down.’’ Two other birds were injured but recovered. I don’t know what happened to the dogs, but they were lucky: an ostrich can run at 43 mph and can deliver a dangerous kick.