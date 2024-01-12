We were somewhat surprised when his mother served up chipolata pudding. In a vegetarian household? This required further research later as no one could tell me how it got its name. Evidently it morphed from a much earlier dish of macaroni and onions – cipollla in Italian. Chipolata pudding now contains no cipolla, nor even any macaroni, but I checked the recipe ingredients: eggs, sugar, gelatine, rum, maraschino, chopped fresh fruit and crushed amretti biscuits or bitterkoekjes biscuits which, I am led to understand, are similar to macaroons. The whole dish is garnished with whipped cream and not a sausage was harmed in the making of it. It is, by the way, delicious.