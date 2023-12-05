‘This is your busy time of year!’ says everyone to the church minister from mid-November.
For Christians, the season of Advent provides an opportunity to reflect. A saviour is coming into the world: someone who can bring you back to God. Someone who is coming as our judge one day.
Advent is traditionally a time of quiet preparation, but our culture turns it into a time of frantic activity: last-minute shopping, special events, making plans for the festive season.
Not everyone is looking forward to Christmas – if you’ve been bereaved, you’re sick, you’ve had a tough year or the season is challenging or lonely.
Your local church understands this and there will be something for you there.
So whether your Christmas brings joy or not, use this time to reflect on your life and what you can look forward to.