I have recently compiled a list of lunches, brunches and community drop-ins, run by churches for the local community, and was encouraged by how many there were.
We run one such group at our church (New Life), where we offer brunch, with the aim of providing a place for people to belong.
There is something about coming together around food that breaks down barriers and brings people together – recognising that at least one thing we have in common is our physical need to eat.
And when I pick up my Bible, I see that Jesus spent quite a lot of time having meals with people, communicating acceptance to those who didn’t feel worthy, before a word was said.
These invitations to lunch, brunch or a simple cuppa are a highlight of many people’s weeks. If you, or someone you know, would like to find out more about what’s on offer around the borough, feel free to contact me at [email protected]
Or maybe you could invite someone you know to your home for a cup of tea and cake?