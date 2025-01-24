Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Your determination is impressive and the focused approach you are taking towards your goals is likely to get results. At the same time, adding a touch of subtlety to your dealings and being aware of local politics can further enhance your progress.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
You could find yourself mixing with some interesting people. Friendships, both established and new ones, will be a great source of happiness. You will find it easier than usual to strike up conversations but be cautious about revealing too much.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Allow more time for relationships that need more attention. When you approach work and social relationships with honesty, it will encourage others to do the same. This kind of supportive atmosphere will benefit everyone.
Cancer (June22/July23)
There are plenty of choices in front of you and given your current restlessness and desire for change, it is unlikely you will settle on just one option for long. You’re caught in a dilemma between staying in your current job which feels like the most sensible choice and the desire to break free.
Leo (Jul24/Aug23)
If you feel your career isn’t progressing as much as you would like, it might be time to boost your skills or education. No matter how experienced you are in your profession, there's always an opportunity to expand your knowledge and improve how you present yourself.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
A change in management makes you anxious. You might feel uncertain about how you fit into the revamped organisation. Before long, you will realise there was no need for concern. Your talents and experience will lead to an offer of a new position.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
Teamwork will bring about positive results. Be open to sharing and encourage cooperation at every stage of the process. If and when you don’t share your partner’s opinions, take the time to listen to their perspective.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
Get started on some home repairs before something else takes up your time. An electrician or plumber who is seeing a dip in work might offer you a discount. As well as this, you could find materials at reduced prices.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Your confidence shines in all that you do. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself taking charge at work or in a group environment. Make the most of any opportunity you get to spend time with friends. If you are single and have met someone you like, don’t hold back.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Finances, covering everything from bills and expenses to making money, will call for a flexible approach. Those in your household or workplace who are in charge of their budget will have their own perspectives and it will take some time to convince them to rethink some strategies.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
A burst of energy will motivate you to make an exciting change. Starting a new job or launching a project that is deeply personal to you are some of the options. You know where you want to go and you will find it easy now to steer your own course.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
A wave of idealism will inspire you to support good causes. You want to help those in need and through this, you are meeting people who share the same wavelength and building some valuable relationships. Being there for someone you love is definitely worthwhile.