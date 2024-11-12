Children at Busy Bees nurseries at Worplesdon, Knaphill and West Byfleet have joined the Big Trike Ride to cover collectively the 874 miles from Land’s End to John O’Groats.
The challenge, to coincide with BBC Children in Need, involves more than 31,000 children at 350 Busy Bees nurseries, including more than 20 across Surrey, attempting to collectively trike, bike or scoot the 874 miles.
The UK’s largest provider of early years childcare partnered with Team GB Olympian Sir Jason Kenny CBE to launch the nationwide fundraising initiative and raise vital funds for BBC Children in Need.
The fundraising challenge forms part of Busy Bees’ new partnership with BBC Children in Need, which launched this year.
Sir Jason said: "It's an honour to kick-start this mass cycling event. Encouraging young children to get involved in physical activities is something I’m passionate about, and it’s even better that it’s supporting such a worthy cause.
“You never know, there could be a few future gold medallists amongst these toddlers!”
Chris McCandless, Busy Bees Europe CEO, added: “We’re thrilled to join forces with Jason Kenny for such a meaningful charity and cause. We believe in providing every child with the best start in life, so a partnership with Children in Need makes perfect sense for us.
“We chose to take on this physical challenge to raise much-needed funds while encouraging children across our centres to get active, which plays an important part of their development and wellbeing.
“Having so many children and colleagues come together to support Children in Need is truly inspiring, and we’re immensely proud of them.”
Money raised during the 2024 appeal will help BBC Children in Need to continue working in communities across the four nations, funding people in family centres, community spaces, youth clubs and refuges; homeless shelters, hospices and helplines.