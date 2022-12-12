A LIGHT dusting of snow swept across Woking and surrounding areas last night, as predicted by the Met Office’s ‘yellow’ weather warning that was issued on Friday.
The yellow warning has been extended, saying icy patches could lead to difficult travel conditions through the rest of today and into Tuesday morning.
People are warned to expect icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
The intense frosty weather and snow dusting has provided a range of pictures on social media, such as this one from Ian Anderson as part of his regular walks across Horsell Common.
In Woking Park, Serco staff were digging in to clear the paths.
RHS Wisley tweeted to say the garden looks like a winter wonderland, and offered some sparkling seasonal shots.
The garden is open today, and the main paths are clear.
Gordon’s School in West End put out several photos of the snowy scenes that greeted the new school week and the last few days of term.
For some pupils, it was hopefully just the start of snow covered activities.
“More than a hundred students bound for Austria today on the annual ski trip,” said a school spokesman. “Wishing them bon voyage!”