A previous X Factor winner will take to the stage at New Victoria Theatre next year.
Joe McElderry will star as ‘Pharaoh’ in Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.
Having last performed in the production’s titular role during a celebrated 2017/2018 UK tour. Next year, the iconic musical will run in Woking from Tuesday, June 3 to Saturday June 7.
“I am delighted to join the company of the London Palladium production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Joe said.
“I have such a long history with the show and to re-join in a different role, this time playing Pharaoh, will be so exciting.
“I can’t wait to perform to amazing audiences in Woking in a show so close to my heart. Don’t miss out on next year’s ‘dream’ ticket!”