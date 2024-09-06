FIVE local short story writers are hoping to raise the profile of the literary form by giving readings of their work at the Guildford Book Festival next month.
Short Story Showcase has been put together by Guildford writer Alice Fowler.
The other writers are Woking-based Ruth Brand, Sarah Hegarty from Guildford, Julie Evans from Puttenham and David Reading from Ash.
Alice said she became aware of the other writers at various settings after her debut collection, The Truth Has Arms and Legs, was published last year.
“They are very accomplished short story writers and people I was looking up to,” she said.
Alice’s collection has been a huge success and won the Historical Writers’ Association and Wells Festival of Literature short story prizes.
Short Story Showcase will be at Zero Carbon Guildford in the High Street on 17 October at 7pm.
The five writers will each read out one of their stories and then take questions from the audience as a group.
“All the stories are character driven but are all exploring different themes so there will be a good resonance,” Alice said.
She will be reading Getting Over Glasto which she wrote after her collection was published.
“It’s different from any of my other stories in that it’s from a male viewpoint. It explores family dynamics in the aftermath of a tragedy.”
Alice said short stories tend to be an overlooked form.
“They’re a bit of a Cinderella, neither a novel or a poem but something in between,” she said.
“But people very much enjoy them and I hope this event will help to raise their profile.”
Alice said the brevity of short stories is a constraint for a writer but can also be an advantage.
“You have to get the story going quickly. No word can be wasted and I find that stimulating and exciting.”
Alice said she often uses time-limited settings, such as a running race or railway journey.
“But I do try to go very deeply into character, so you get to know certainly the main character as deeply as you would in a novel.”
Alice said she likes the description of short stories by the Belfast writer Wendy Erskine that they are like knocking back a shot of alcohol.
“You gulp it down really fast, then you feel it going through you, then you take in the after-effects, with the ending hopefully leaving you wanting a bit more.”
Alice said she hopes the event could be the first of others.
“There are lots of opportunities for poetry locally with readings at the Fiery Bird in Woking and Poetry & Pizza at Solar Sisters café in Guildford.
“That’s really fantastic but there tend to be fewer opportunities for short story writers and this event is intended to fill that gap and could be done again with different writers.”
Alice has previously read her work at Guilfest.
“It’s very exciting because you’re not present when your work is read but you know instantly how it’s being received when giving a reading.”