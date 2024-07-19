Peter Morris, North Downs Way national trail manager said: “It is wonderful to see how successful partnership working has enabled this engineering feat to be completed quickly and efficiently for the benefit of all users. Box Hill, is one of the highlights on the North Downs Way National Trail. It is important that everyone has an opportunity to enjoy and experience this 153-mile trail, so making it accessible is vital. Thanks to all partners including Surrey County Council, the National Trust, Maydencroft and the European Regional Development Fund for supporting the project and helping to secure the future resilience of our natural and cultural assets.”