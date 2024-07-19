Access has been vastly improved up to Box Hill in the Surrey Hills National Landscape after the refurbishment of 300 steps.
Originally installed by volunteers back in the 1980s, the steps had become eroded and difficult to navigate with visitors often avoiding them and walking on slippery and dangerous terrain. The steps, which traverse the steep hillside linking the Stepping Stones path to the summit, have been excavated and rebuilt to protect the biodiversity of the site and encourage residents and visitors to access the popular beauty spot in a more sustainable way.
Thanks to funding from the North Downs Way National Trail, through the Interreg Experience Fund, Natural England and Surrey County Council, over £53,000 was allocated to the project. Surrey County Council’s Countryside Access Team ran the extensive works which also included improving additional paths between the river and the steps.
Landscape construction specialists Maydencroft undertook the work over three weeks with the challenging location of the steps meaning much of the construction had to be done by hand with materials carried to the site each day. A floating pontoon was installed across the River Mole to get materials to the site.
The new steps were constructed using around 15 tons of hardwearing plastic, recycled from more than 7.7 million milk bottle tops, instead of oak boards, which would have used five oak trees.
Marisa Heath, Surrey County Council cabinet member for the environment, said: “The refurbishment of these steps encourages everyone to access the site in a more sustainable way, offering the visitor a choice to travel via public transport and safely climb up to the viewpoint without the need to bring a car and without disturbing wildlife. It is also very encouraging to see the use of recycled materials out in Surrey’s countryside, helping to not only to reduce the long-term maintenance burden on Surrey County Council but also tackling climate change by the reduction of emissions.”
Peter Morris, North Downs Way national trail manager said: “It is wonderful to see how successful partnership working has enabled this engineering feat to be completed quickly and efficiently for the benefit of all users. Box Hill, is one of the highlights on the North Downs Way National Trail. It is important that everyone has an opportunity to enjoy and experience this 153-mile trail, so making it accessible is vital. Thanks to all partners including Surrey County Council, the National Trust, Maydencroft and the European Regional Development Fund for supporting the project and helping to secure the future resilience of our natural and cultural assets.”
Stephanie Fudge, National Trust general manager Surrey Hills said: “Since the steps were re-opened to the public, we have had great feedback about the ease of access along this trail. It has improved the experience of walkers. There are a couple of rest points with views that many visitors take advantage of. It has been wonderful working with Surrey County Council and the National Trail on this and we are grateful for the support.”