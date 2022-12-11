INTERESTING artefacts found by workmen as they made alterations to the bar at the White Hart Inn, Chobham High Street, in 1957, are the focus of this week's Peeps into the Past.
These included a document dated 28 November 1888, some children’s toys, a tiepin and a fragment of a ship’s log dated 1760, plus two pennies, one of which was from 1732.
The News & Mail reported these discoveries in its issue of 18 January 1957, noting that as workmen opened up a recess in a wall they found a small envelope that must have been placed there 70 years previously.
Written on the front of the envelope was: “Success to the finder of the inclosed [sic] may happiness attend you.”
Inside was a billhead of the innkeeper William Older, signed by what appeared to be several local tradesmen.
Beneath their signatures was written: “We hope that whoever finds this will have as much beer (or more) than those who put it here.”
The report also mentioned another discovery that had come about when workmen made a hole “between the old ship’s timbers that run across the ceiling of the bar, and down came another slice of history”.
Items found included a tiepin bearing a portrait of who was believed to be former prime minister William Pitt.
The report noted: “The features are still very clear – beneath the white powdered wig, a young, rather babyish face, and he is resplendently dressed in a red jacket and a white lace cravat.”
Also revealed was a wooden doll, about three or four inches in height, some beads, marbles and – presumably from a doll’s tea service – several tiny wooden plates.
With these there was a piece of parchment “old and brown with age but still clearly legible”.
Down the page, and written numerous times, were the words “by all good people lyars are abhord”.
The report suggested that perhaps these were written by a child, who had been given lines to write as a punishment for misbehaving.
The fragment of the ship’s log was the item of most interest, according to the report.
“Written on parchment that is tattered and moth-eaten, with writing that is barely legible due to its age, it has been examined by the National Maritime Museum, who attribute it to the ship Boscawen,” said the report.
“It was a hired ship of 16 guns, which had been on the North American station in 1759 against Quebec.”
The report started that a doorway in the White Hart’s saloon bar dated to 1680, and that a previous landlord “200 years ago bricked up three of the windows to avoid the window tax”.
It added that in the early 19th century, pig auctions took place on a triangular piece of ground “that is now the front garden”.
The auctions took place early on Sunday mornings, after which the farmers worshipped at St Lawrence Church, which is next door.
My thanks go to researcher Mark Coxhead, who discovered this story in back copies of the News & Mail on microfilm at the Surrey History Centre.
