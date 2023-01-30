CALL The Midwife star Laura Main, X Factor contestant Diana Vickers and EastEnders’ Lucy Speed head the cast of Steel Magnolias, which will be at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford, from Tuesday to Saturday 7-11 February.
The heart-warming play is based on a true story that enjoyed huge global success in the hit 1989 film adaptation starring Dolly Parton and Julia Roberts.
First performed off-Broadway in 1987, Steel Magnolias is the story of six women who come together in a small-town beauty salon in the American South and prove that female friendship conquers all.
Faced with the highs and lows of love and life, and amongst the chaos of work, marriage and children, they unite to gossip, unwind and set the world to rights.