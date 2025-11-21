The parliamentary petitions with the most signatures from the Woking constituency have been revealed.
British citizens or UK residents can create parliamentary petitions online, with the Petitions Committee checking they meet the standards to be published.
Only citizens and residents can sign these petitions and are required to provide a valid UK postcode and verify their email.
The Government must respond to petitions that gain 10,000 signatures.
And when 100,000 signatures are reached, the Government will debate the issue. However, MPs can consider a petition for debate before it reaches this target.
As of November 21, figures from the UK Government and Parliament show the most popular active petitions in Woking were:
• Do not introduce Digital ID cards — 3,619 out of 2,950,711 total signatures
• Call an immediate general election — 1,334 out of 1,032,637 total signatures
• Introduce offshore detention/mass deportation for illegal migrants — 707 out of 634,737 total signatures
• Keep 5-year ILR terms to Hong Kong British National (Overseas) visas — 546 out of 108,890 total signatures
• Keep the 5-Year ILR pathway for existing Skilled Worker visa holders — 473 out of 179,721 total signatures
• Mandatory collection and publication of certain child sexual offender data — 289 out of 258,834 total signatures
• Reduce the maximum noise level for consumer fireworks from 120 to 90 decibels — 278 out of 173,209 total signatures
• Review possible penalties for social media posts, including the use of prison — 247 out of 191,007 total signatures
• Protect Legal Migrants: do not implement the 10-Year ILR proposal — 217 out of 105,553 total signatures
• Make Play and Continuous Provision statutory in England's Key Stage 1 Curriculum — 201 out of 105,383 total signatures
Petitions with less than 25 signatures are excluded.